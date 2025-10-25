Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor shoot song in Sri Lanka for Peddi

Ram Charan’s upcoming rural action drama Peddi is progressing rapidly. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Ram Charan’s upcoming rural action drama Peddi is progressing rapidly. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It is being made on a grand scale with high expectations.

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, the director, and the team have flown to Sri Lanka for the next shooting schedule. They will film a song featuring the lead pair amid the scenic beauty of the island. AR Rahman is composing the music for the film.

Buchi Babu Sana promises to show Ram Charan in a new avatar with multiple looks. Ram Charan is training hard, undergoing makeovers and performing stunts.

The film also features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. Cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu, and editing by National Award-winning Navin Nooli.

Peddi is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026.