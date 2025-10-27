Bhagavad Gita is ‘nectar of wisdom’, says Chinese scholars

The Bhagavad Gita is the “nectar of wisdom” and a “miniature history of Indian civilisation” offering answers to the spiritual and material dilemmas faced by people in modern times, noted Chinese scholars said articulating a rare public reverence for the ancient Indian scripture.

Speaking on Bhagavad Gita at a symposium on ‘Sangamam – A Confluence of Indian Philosophical Traditions’ organised by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday, Chinese scholars termed Gita as a philosophical encyclopaedia of India, highlighting its timeless insights on achieving harmony between material and spiritual pursuits.

The star speaker at the event was 88-year old Prof Zhang Baosheng, who has translated Bhagavad Gita into Chinese.

Terming Gita as a spiritual epic and a philosophical encyclopaedia of India, he said its translation was necessary because it revealed India’s spiritual outlook – its ideas of duty, action, and detachment – which still moulds Indian life today.

Recounting his experiences in India (1984-86) from Cape Comorin (now known as Kanniyakumari) in the south to Gorakhpur in the north, Prof Zhang said everywhere, he sensed Lord Krishna’s presence – a living moral and spiritual idol.