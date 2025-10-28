Gold prices drop in TN

The price of gold fell on Tuesday morning bringing some relief to buyers. The rate of gold has decreased by Rs. 150 per gram, and the price of one sovereign has dropped by Rs. 1,200. The price of gold fell on Tuesday morning bringing some relief to buyers. The rate of gold has decreased by Rs. 150 per gram, and the price of one sovereign has dropped by Rs. 1,200.

With this decline, the price of one sovereign (8 grams) now stands at Rs. 90,400, while one gram of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 11,300.

The rate of 24-carat pure gold is now Rs. 12,327 per gram.

Silver has also seen a drop in price. A kilogram of silver is now selling at Rs. 165,000, and one gram costs Rs. 165.

The decline in prices is expected to encourage more customers to buy gold and silver in the coming days, especially as the festive season continues.