Power generation halted at unit two of Kudankulam N-plant

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Nellai district, Tamil Nadu, has temporarily stopped power generation at its Unit 2 reactor due to scheduled maintenance and refueling activities.

This unit has a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts and is one of the two reactors at the plant that contribute significantly to the national power grid as well as supplying a maximum of 562 megawatts to Tamil Nadu under a power sharing agreement.

The stoppage is routine during maintenance and fuel replenishment work to ensure the safe and efficient functioning of the reactors. This current maintenance work is expected to last about two months.

After completion, power generation at Unit 2 will recommence, projected around January 3rd of the next year. Meanwhile, Units 3 and 4 of the plant are nearing the final stages of construction, and preparations are underway for the establishment of Units 5 and 6.

The power generated by Kudankulam’s units is integrated into the central power pool, with Tamil Nadu receiving its share as per the agreement. This temporary halt affects the supply of up to 562 megawatts allocated to the state, but power generation continues normally from Unit 1 and other sources.

The plant management has assured that scientists and engineers are actively engaged in maintenance to resume full operations as soon as possible.This development is significant for Tamil Nadu’s power scenario, especially during the monsoon and winter months when stable electricity supply is crucial for various sectors. The Kudankulam plant remains a vital component of the region’s energy infrastructure.