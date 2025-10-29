Wild elephant found dead in Mettupalayam

After Getting Trapped in Electric WiresIn Mettupalayam, Tamil Nadu, a tragic incident occurred involving a 20-year-old male wild elephant that died after getting trapped in an electric wire setup.

The elephant, attempting to cross a protective trench designed to prevent elephants from entering farmlands, inadvertently got its legs caught in the trench.

This situation made it impossible for the elephant to free itself.The elephant was found curled up near the trench with its legs entangled. Additionally, the animal’s mouth was entangled in an electric wire that had been installed around the nearby garden, which ultimately caused its death.

The property where this happened belongs to a local resident named Thirumalairaj.Upon discovering the carcass, Thirumalairaj immediately informed the forest department officials, who promptly came to the scene to conduct an on-site investigation.

Following this, senior forest department authorities were summoned to examine the case thoroughly.

A postmortem of the elephant is planned to determine the exact cause of death and any further investigations will be carried out accordingly.