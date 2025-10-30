India condemns ‘blinkered’ UN report

India has strongly condemned what it described as a “blinkered analysis” made against it in a UN report on Myanmar’s human rights situation, and asserted that the claim that the Pahalgam terrorist attack impacted displaced persons from Myanmar has “absolutely no factual bearing”.

India also reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, underlining that sustainable peace can only be secured through inclusive political dialogue and early restoration of democratic processes through credible and participatory elections.

Delivering India’s statement during the Interactive Dialogue on the human rights situation in Myanmar at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia expressed serious objection to the “baseless and biased” observations made by the UN Special Rapporteur against India in its report on Myanmar’s human rights situation.

“I express serious objections to the baseless and biased observation in the report regarding my country,” he said.

Saikia strongly denounced the “biased approach” adopted by the Special Rapporteur (SR) concerning the civilian victims of the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which he said was viewed through a “communal lens”.

He asserted that the claim linking the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam with displaced persons from Myanmar has absolutely “no factual bearing”.

“My country rejects such prejudice and blinkered analysis by the Special Rapporteur,” Saikia said.

In his recent report on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Special Rapporteur Thomas H Andrews said, “Following the April 2025 terrorist attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, refugees from Myanmar have been under severe pressure in India even though no individuals from Myanmar were involved in the attack.”