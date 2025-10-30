NDA aims to broaden it base in TN: Amit Shah

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2026 state assembly elections, political alliances are undergoing intense negotiations.

Addressing questions about coalition talks involving the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party and others, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to broaden its base in the state.

He affirmed that alliance decisions will be finalized only after thorough consultations with coalition partners.

Responding directly to queries on whether BJP or AIADMK leaders are negotiating with TVK’s leader Vijay for an alliance, Shah clarified that talks with any party are always open.

“Anyone can speak with any party for forming an alliance,” he stated, highlighting the flexible and inclusive approach that the NDA is adopting ahead of elections.

This statement came amid circulating reports about secretive discussions on seat-sharing and partnerships among various Tamil Nadu parties.

While the AIADMK-BJP alliance has had its tensions, with both parties contesting separately in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shah reiterated the NDA’s commitment to present a united front to challenge the ruling DMK government in the upcoming polls.

Rarlier this year, Shah had confirmed the BJP-AIADMK alliance for the 2026 assembly elections, calling it a strategic move to strengthen the NDA coalition. However, internal dynamics such as seat allocations and future government formation remain subjects of ongoing dialogue.

Shah’s remarks underline the NDA’s strategy to accommodate regional parties and strengthen alliances to ensure a formidable presence in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing a consultative process aimed toward a successful electoral outcome.