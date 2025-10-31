Aaryan – Review

Aaryan is a gripping and emotionally layered crime thriller that dares to break conventions. Directed with precision and flair, the film opens with a chilling sequence where writer Azhagar (Selvaraghavan) hijacks a live TV broadcast to announce his “five-day serial killing story.” Moments later, he takes his own life — a shocking act that becomes the prologue to a larger, intricately woven crime narrative.

From there, Aaryan turns into a cerebral “howdunnit,” with DCP Nambi (Vishnu Vishal) racing against time to decode the cryptic clues left behind by a dead man. The brilliance lies in how the story unfolds — the antagonist’s death becomes the starting point, creating an unsettling yet fascinating tension that drives the entire film.

Vishnu Vishal is outstanding as Nambi — his portrayal of a cop torn between personal pain and professional duty adds emotional heft to the mystery. Selvaraghavan’s brief appearance is unforgettable, his eerie calmness setting the tone for everything that follows. Shraddha Srinath lends grace and substance as a TV anchor ensnared in Azhagar’s posthumous game.

Thematically, the film stands apart. Azhagar’s choice of victims — people who once sacrificed for society but were later forgotten — adds a moral ambiguity that makes viewers question notions of justice and recognition. It’s both disturbing and thought-provoking.

Technically, Aaryan shines. The sharp cinematography, atmospheric score, and tight editing keep the suspense alive till the very end. The second half, in particular, escalates brilliantly, culminating in a gripping finale that ties emotion and intellect together with finesse.

Despite minor pacing dips, Aaryan emerges as a refreshingly original thriller — bold in concept, compelling in execution, and haunting in its message.