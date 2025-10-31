Ram Abdullah Anthony – Review

Friendship & faith Friendship & faith

Ram Abdullah Anthony is a compelling Tamil drama that shines light on friendship, faith, and justice. The film centers on three inseparable 12th-grade friends—Hindu, Christian, and Muslim—whose camaraderie transcends religious boundaries, symbolizing unity in diversity.

Their carefree school days take a dark turn with the kidnapping and suspected murder of a local bigwig’s grandson, plunging the story into a gripping mystery across three intense days.

The narrative is skillfully handled by director Jayavel, who balances thrills with meaningful storytelling. Soundararaja delivers a strong performance as the sincere cop haunted by his father’s murder, while Poovaiyar Kappis makes a promising debut as one of the three friends along with Ajay Arnold and Arjun. Seasoned actors Vela Ramamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sai Dheena, and Chaams add depth to the cast, with Vanitha Vijayakumar appearing in a special role.

The revelation of a startling fourth person involved in the crime adds an unexpected twist, keeping audiences engaged.With moments of intense emotion and social commentary—like its anti-tobacco message and reflections on religious unity—Ram Abdullah Anthony stands out as a thought-provoking tale of friendship, loss, justice, and redemption.

The film urges viewers to look beyond surface judgments and appreciate nuanced moral dilemmas, making it both an entertaining and reflective cinematic experience.