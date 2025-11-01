Ekadesi fete: Tragedy at temple in AP kills 9

A tragic stampede on Saturday at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, has left at least nine devotees dead and many more injured.

The incident occurred during a heavy rush of devotees gathering for the Ekadashi observance, according to officials. Reports say the sudden surge in the crowd overwhelmed the temple premises, causing people to be pushed and trampled in the cramped gathering. A video from the site shows the scale of the crowd and the chaotic movement that preceded the tragedy.

Several injured worshippers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police and emergency teams reached the scene promptly to bring the situation under control.

The office of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh issued a statement acknowledging the stampede at the temple and noting that a large crowd for the religious occasion had gathered, leading to overcrowding and the ensuing disaster.

State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu visited the temple to assess the condition of the injured and coordinate relief efforts.