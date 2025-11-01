Actor Ajith reacts to Karur stampede deaths at TVK meet

Veteran actor Ajith Kumar has spoken publicly for the first time about the tragic stampede that occurred during the rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur district, Tamil Nadu. The incident left 41 people dead and many more injured.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Ajith emphasised that no single individual should bear the blame alone. “That individual alone is not responsible; we are all responsible,” he said.

He went on to reflect on the broader societal dynamics that contributed to the tragedy. “We have become obsessed with gathering a crowd, to show your crowd,” Ajith remarked, adding that the way fans express their admiration sometimes crosses into dangerous territory. He cited instances of fans bursting fire-crackers and tearing screens in the name of celebration, saying “all this has to end.”

Addressing his own relationship with fans, Ajith said he acknowledges that the affection and fame he enjoys are because of them — but he stressed that this does not absolve us of collective responsibility when things go wrong. “I have a good life because of my fans … but the love and attention should be monitored,” he said.

The stampede at the rally of Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) happened on September 27 in Velusamypuram, Karur district, when a large crowd surged during the event. The sheer number of attendees, heat, and insufficient crowd-control measures were reported as contributing factors.

With his remarks, Ajith has brought a voice from within the Tamil film industry into the ongoing discussion about accountability, crowd safety and the influence of celebrity-politics in Tamil Nadu. His words suggest a shift from blaming a single person to examining the collective responsibilities of organisers, media, fans and society at large.