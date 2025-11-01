ISRO ready to launch heaviest communication satellite Sunday

India’s space agency ISRO is all set for a major milestone as the LVM3-M5 rocket is scheduled to lift off on November 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The rocket will carry CMS-03, India’s heaviest multi-band communication satellite weighing approximately 4,400 kilograms, aiming to place it into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The CMS-03 satellite is designed to enhance communication coverage extensively across the Indian mainland as well as surrounding oceanic regions including the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

It will support expanded digital connectivity, television broadcasting, mobile networks, VSAT links, and maritime communications, boosting India’s communication infrastructure and reaching remote areas.

Ahead of the launch, ISRO Chairman Narayanan, along with other scientists, offered prayers at the Tirupati temple for the mission’s success. The countdown for the launch began today, and all preparations including pre-launch checkouts and fueling are complete. The launch is slated for 5:26 PM IST.

This will be the fifth operational flight of the LVM3 rocket, previously known for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole. The mission underscores ISRO’s growing capabilities in handling heavier payloads and advancing space technology for communication and strategic applications.

The successful deployment of CMS-03 will mark a significant achievement in India’s space program, further strengthening its presence in satellite communication and digital connectivity.