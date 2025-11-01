Karur stampede: CBI continues enquiry for second day

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its probe for the second consecutive day in Velusamipuram, Karur, into the tragic crowd crush incident that took place during a political rally on September 27.

The stampede, which occurred at a campaign event organized by actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), claimed the lives of 41 people, including 10 children, and left more than 80 others injured.

The investigation is being carried out under the directive of the Supreme Court following widespread criticism of the handling of the event. CBI officials have conducted a thorough survey of the rally site early this morning, meticulously measuring the roads and inspecting the area to gather evidence for the case.

The Karur district administration, along with forensic teams, continues to examine the venue to uncover factors contributing to the tragedy.

In the aftermath, Vijay personally met the families of the deceased in Chennai, providing compensation of Rs. 20 lakh to each household as part of relief efforts.

The government and law enforcement agencies remain focused on uncovering the lapses that led to the stampede, with several TVK leaders already named in FIRs related to negligence and violation of regulations.

As the investigation progresses, Tamil Nadu continues to mourn the loss, hoping that the inquiry will pave the way for accountability and prevention of such disasters in the future.