India plays South Africa in Women’s WC finals tomorrow

The stage is set for an epic clash as India and South Africa gear up to face each other in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final, scheduled for tomorrow, at 3 PM at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

This much-anticipated final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams seeking to lift their first-ever Women’s World Cup trophy.

India reached the final with a dramatic five-wicket win over reigning champions Australia, chasing a record 339 runs with star batter Jemimah Rodrigues shining brightly with an unbeaten 127. This marks India’s third appearance in a World Cup final, having been runners-up twice before—in 2005 and 2017.

India has remained unbeaten at the DY Patil Stadium during the tournament, showcasing strong home advantage.

South Africa enters the final for the first time after a commanding win over England by 125 runs in the semifinals. Led by their top scorer Laura Wolvaardt, who amassed an impressive 470 runs in the tournament including a stunning 169 in the semifinal, South Africa seeks to make history and claim their maiden World Cup title.

Though South Africa lost their group stage match to India, they have shown great resilience and form in the knockouts.The final will be played in front of a huge home crowd in Mumbai, with ticket prices starting at ₹150, reflecting the growing popularity and support for women’s cricket in India.

Both teams are expected to field their strongest lineups with potential tactical changes to adapt to the batting-friendly pitch at DY Patil.

As the Women’s World Cup culminates on this Sunday, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await a memorable contest that will crown a new world champion in women’s cricket.