Stalin to chair all-party meet against SIR tomorrow

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has convened an all-party meeting tomorrow to discuss and coordinate a united opposition against the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The meeting, to be held at the Accord Star Hotel in Chennai, comes amid strong concerns that the SIR exercise, slated to begin on November 4, could disenfranchise voters and undermine democratic processes ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Stalin, highlighting the seriousness of the matter, has called upon all political parties to put aside their differences and join forces to resist what he terms a conspiracy aimed at “robbing citizens of their rights.” He alleged that the Election Commission’s hasty and opaque conduct of the SIR, especially during Tamil Nadu’s monsoon months of November and December, would pose practical difficulties and risks disenfranchisement, drawing parallels with controversial voter roll revisions carried out in Bihar.

The Chief Minister’s appeal also emphasized that the SIR exercise targets vulnerable groups such as women, minorities, and Scheduled Castes, reminiscent of the large-scale removal of voters observed in Bihar where transparency was reportedly lacking.

This all-party meet invitation extends not only to the DMK’s alliance partners but also to leaders across the political spectrum, including parties like PMK, NTK, and others. However, some parties, such as the TVK led by Vijay, are reportedly less likely to attend.

The opposition AIADMK has welcomed the agenda for a transparent and systematic revision but criticized the timing and manner of the SIR implementation. The BJP has also defended the SIR as a routine process, questioning Stalin’s opposition.

The meeting aims to formulate a collective strategy to counter the SIR and safeguard the right to vote, which Stalin termed “the foundation of democracy.”