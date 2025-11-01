ED moves HC over alleged Malpractices in recruitment

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging irregularities and corruption in the recruitment process for 2,538 posts under the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS).

The ED claims evidence of bribes ranging up to Rs. 35 lakh per post, involving politicians, public servants, and private individuals who manipulated selection exams.

The irregularities reportedly took place during the recruitment exams, with candidates gaining access to confidential information and selection being influenced through cash and hawala transactions, according to documents submitted to the Tamil Nadu police by the ED. The matter has escalated to a formal investigation request, prompting the ED to seek court direction to register a First Information Report (FIR) and initiate inquiry.

Minister K.N. Nehru, heading the concerned department, has categorically denied any wrongdoing, asserting that no errors were committed in the hiring process. The case has drawn significant political attention as the ED pursues deeper probes into allegations of systemic corruption influencing government job appointments.

This development follows broader probes relating to the Nehru family, including a recently quashed money laundering case linked to his brother. The current petition underscores ongoing scrutiny of administrative misconduct allegations in the Tamil Nadu government’s recruitment processes, with the Madras High Court yet to rule on the ED’s request for probe initiation.

The case highlights growing concerns over transparency and fairness in public sector employment examinations and the role of law enforcement and judiciary in addressing such claims in Tamil Nadu.