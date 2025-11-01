Sengottaiyan blasts EPS over Kodanad murder case

K A Sengottaiyan, a staunch AIADMK veteran, has stirred a political storm with his recent statements directly targeting Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Sengottaiyan has publicly declared that EPS is the “A1” or primary accused in the infamous Kodanad murder case, a high-profile criminal investigation from 2017 involving a break-in and murder at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Nilgiris estate.

Sengottaiyan insists that EPS, who was Chief Minister during the time of the incident, should face questions and accountability for how the case was handled, especially pointing to alleged political interference and betrayal within the party coalition that included the BJP.

Further intensifying the rhetoric, Sengottaiyan sarcastically suggested that EPS should be awarded a “Nobel Prize for betrayal” for his role in undermining the AIADMK and breaking away from the BJP alliance that helped sustain the government. Sengottaiyan, who himself was expelled from the party under EPS’s orders, lamented the deviation from the original party principles introduced by the legend M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), emphasizing that EPS altered longtime party rules and sidelined senior leaders unjustly. He expressed deep sorrow over his removal and accused EPS of fostering disloyalty, particularly highlighting EPS’s handling of the Anthiyur constituency and related controversies.

Sengottaiyan contrasted EPS with MGR by highlighting MGR’s consistent success and integrity, while accusing EPS of never truly winning or fulfilling the party’s expectations. Sengottaiyan’s public outbursts also included claims that EPS, as the de facto temporary general secretary, has betrayed the party and the alliance that preserved their hold on power. Sengottaiyan stated his preference to continue working within AIADMK’s framework but clearly called EPS the “A1” in the Kodanad case and the party’s internal betrayals.

The internal party strife intensified when EPS removed Sengottaiyan from key party positions following his outspoken criticism. Despite this, Sengottaiyan has appealed for party unity citing the wishes of cadres and invoking the legacy of both MGR and Jayalalithaa, urging for a cohesive approach for AIADMK’s resurgence in the 2026 elections. When Sengottaiyan visited Pasumpon with ousted leaders including O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, EPS removed hom from the primary membership of AIADMK for anti-party activities.