IMD forecasts rain in TN from 5 Nov

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating that North Tamil Nadu will experience light to moderate rainfall starting from November 5, 2025.

Several districts including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Viluppuram are expected to receive good rainfall during this period.

Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur districts may witness heavy rain at a few locations, while a light drizzle is possible in Chennai city itself. This precipitation follows the end of a low-pressure system over the northeast Arabian Sea and the formation of a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, contributing to moisture-laden winds across the region.

The rain is expected to continue intermittently for several days, providing respite after the recent hot and dry spell over the last few days in Tamil Nadu.

Residents and farmers are advised to prepare for localized heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity in pockets of the northern districts during this period.