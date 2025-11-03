Sengottaiyan blames family politics in AIADMK

Senior AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan has openly accused the AIADMK leadership of practicing family politics, stating that nepotism and interference by close relatives of leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami have compromised the party’s integrity.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan said, “The influence of the son, nephew, and son-in-law of Edappadi Palaniswami in party affairs is an open secret.”Sengottaiyan reflected on his long political journey, starting during M.G. Ramachandran’s era, emphasizing his loyalty to the party’s ideology and stressing that such family-driven politics have tainted the AIADMK.

He criticized both the BJP and Palaniswami’s camp for practicing double standards in politics and called for strengthening the AIADMK by addressing internal factions and differences.

Sengottaiyan’s remarks come amid escalating infighting within the AIADMK, following his recent expulsion after he aligned with rebel leaders.