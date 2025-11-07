No force can destroy DMK: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin emphatically stated that no external force or faction can weaken or destroy the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), underscoring the party’s enduring unity and resilience.

Speaking at a wedding event held at Chennai’s Anna Arivalayam Kalaignar Hall, Stalin praised the dedicated efforts of DMK members to closely monitor electoral roll revision activities, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding democratic processes in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin likened the ongoing challenges faced by the party to an emergency situation, highlighting the DMK’s legal efforts, including a case ongoing in the Supreme Court, to counter what he described as “Special Intensive Revision” (SIR) — a process perceived by the DMK as politically motivated and detrimental to voter rights.

“No matter what obstacles arise, the DMK cannot be destroyed. No one will ever be able to touch the DMK,” Stalin asserted, reinforcing the party’s unshakable position in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

The DMK leader also exhorted party cadres to remain vigilant in overseeing election-related works and to sustain the party’s momentum ahead of upcoming elections.

Stalin’s comments come at a time of political contestation and represent a declaration of confidence and an unwavering commitment to the DMK’s political journey and its foundational principles.

It may be recalled that the DMK-led alliance has announced a protest against the actions related to SIR (Special Investment Region) on the 11 November.

The protest will take place at 10 AM across all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu.The alliance, which comprises parties such as DMK, Congress, VCK, and the Communist parties, has declared their opposition through this coordinated demonstration.

Leaders and key officials from all the parties in the secular progressive alliance are expected to participate actively in the protest.