IMD predicts two low-pressure systems over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a significant revival of the Northeast Monsoon 2025 over Tamil Nadu, with two consecutive low-pressure systems expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal in mid-November.

The fresh weather developments are likely to bring widespread rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms across the state.

First Low-Pressure Area – November 14

According to the IMD, the first low-pressure system is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal on November 14, 2025. This system is expected to gradually strengthen and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall over several districts including Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai.

Weather models indicate that the intensity of rainfall could increase over coastal and delta regions, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning. The system may persist for a few days, ensuring continuous rainfall activity during that week.

Second Low-Pressure Area – November 19

A second low-pressure zone is predicted to develop over the Andaman Sea around November 19, 2025, and move westward towards the Bay of Bengal. As this system advances, it is expected to further enhance the monsoon surge and extend rainfall to the southern and interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

Meteorologists say this back-to-back formation of low-pressure systems is a typical pattern during an active phase of the northeast monsoon, signaling a strong spell of rain across the state.

Heavy Rainfall and Rough Sea Conditions

With both weather systems forming in close succession, rainfall intensity is expected to increase significantly from mid-November, particularly in coastal, delta, and southern Tamil Nadu regions. The IMD has cautioned that the upcoming week could see heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorm activity.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period, as sea conditions are likely to turn rough due to strong surface winds and high waves over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal waters.

Monsoon Gains Fresh Momentum After Cyclone Montha

The new developments come shortly after Cyclone Montha, which crossed the Andhra coast last week. Meteorologists believe that the remnants of that system have helped in reactivating the monsoon trough, setting the stage for renewed weather activity over the southern peninsula.

Experts also predict that November 2025 could witness above-normal rainfall for Tamil Nadu, aiding agriculture and helping replenish reservoirs, tanks, and groundwater in many parts of the state.

As the northeast monsoon gears up for an active phase, residents are urged to stay alert and follow advisories issued by the IMD and state disaster management authorities.