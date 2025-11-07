Sengottaiyan demands CBI probe into Kodanad Murders

Senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of ascending to the post through ruthless means.

Speaking to the media, Sengottaiyan labeled Palaniswami as a “murderous” chief minister and called for a CBI investigation into the Kodanad murder and robbery cases that remain unaddressed.

He alleged that Palaniswami’s rise to power was orchestrated without regard to party principles and that key aids were sidelined for his ascent.Sengottaiyan further criticized Palaniswami over his handling of party affairs, accusing him of betrayal and divisiveness within AIADMK.

He claimed that Palaniswami’s leadership weakened the party and that he had been complicit in sidelining loyalists and allies, resulting in internal dissent. Sengottaiyan expressed dismay that no voices had yet spoken up on the Kodanad case despite its grave implications.

The veteran politician also highlighted Palaniswami’s shifting political alliances, including tacit support from the BJP during critical periods, and accused him of flouting democratic practices within the party.