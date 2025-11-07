Woman abducted in Kovai, four special teans formed to nab culprits

A shocking incident of a young woman’s kidnapping in Coimbatore’s Irugur area has led to the formation of four special police teams conducting an intensive search operation.

Over 100 CCTV footage recordings are being examined by law enforcement in a determined effort to locate the missing woman and apprehend the abductors.

The police investigation is ongoing with a focus on identifying the victim and the perpetrators involved in this distressing crime.

The kidnapping case has ignited sharp political backlash, with BJP Tamil Nadu leader Nainar Nagendran strongly criticizing the ruling DMK government for its failure to provide adequate safety and protection for women.

Citing Coimbatore as the “Manchester of the South” tragically overrun by criminals, Nagendran condemned the persistent sexual violence and abduction cases plaguing the region under DMK rule.

He accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his administration of governance failures, emphasizing that women’s safety remains severely compromised with little effective action taken against offenders.

Nagendran’s statement underscored the urgency of reclaiming public trust and ensuring swift, stringent police intervention to rescue the kidnapped woman and curb the alarming rise in crimes targeting women across Tamil Nadu.