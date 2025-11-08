First single from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan titled ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’

The makers of the highly anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, have announced that the film’s first single is titled “Thalapathy Kacheri.” Produced under the banner KVN Productions, the song is set to release on November 8, at 6:03 PM. The makers of the highly anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, have announced that the film’s first single is titled “Thalapathy Kacheri.” Produced under the banner KVN Productions, the song is set to release on November 8, at 6:03 PM.

The film reunites Vijay with celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander, marking their fifth collaboration after hits like Kaththi, Beast, and Leo.Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is a political actioner that promises a unique avatar for Vijay.

The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj among others. With cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, and stunts by Anl Arasu, the film is gearing up for a grand release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival.

Adding to the excitement, the first single title itself, “Thalapathy Kacheri” — which translates to “Commander’s Assembly” — creates a meta connection to Vijay’s real-life persona, building expectations for a power-packed dance number.

Fans anticipate the song to be a grand introduction for Vijay’s character, heightening the buzz for what many believe to be his final cinematic outing before his full-time political journey.