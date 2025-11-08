Rajini to be honoured at IFFI 2025 for completing 50 years in cinema

Actor Rajinikanth is set to receive a special felicitation at the closing ceremony of the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2025. Actor Rajinikanth is set to receive a special felicitation at the closing ceremony of the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2025.

This recognition marks Rajinikanth’s half-century milestone in the film industry. He made his debut in Tamil cinema with Apoorva Ragangal (1975), directed by K. Balachander, in which he played the character “Pandiyan.”

Since then, he has appeared in over 170 films, including his latest release Coolie, which hit the screens on August 14, 2025.

In addition to this honour, it was noted that another significant film for 2025-26 — Amaran (2024) — backed by Kamal Haasan will open the Indian Panorama section at IFFI and is competing for the prestigious Golden Peacock award.

The felicitation at one of India’s premier film festivals underlines Rajinikanth’s enduring legacy and his pan-Indian appeal.

It also reflects the way in which popular cinema figures are being honoured alongside more “festival” or art‐house cinema personalities — signalling a blending of popular and critical cinematic recognition.

For fans, industry insiders and cinema historians, this milestone invites reflection on Rajinikanth’s journey: from his early roles to becoming a cultural phenomenon beyond Tamil Nadu.