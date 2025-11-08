Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter unveils Prithviraj’s first look 

The wait is finally over for fans of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated global adventure ‘Globe Trotter’ — the visionary filmmaker has unveiled the first look of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as KUMBHA, the film’s powerful and menacing antagonist. The wait is finally over for fans of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated global adventure ‘Globe Trotter’ — the visionary filmmaker has unveiled the first look of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as KUMBHA, the film’s powerful and menacing antagonist.

Touted as India’s biggest upcoming cinematic venture, Globe Trotter features Mahesh Babu in the lead, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, under the direction of SS Rajamouli, whose global blockbusters Baahubali and RRR redefined Indian cinema’s international reach.

The first-look poster introduces Prithviraj in a striking, high-tech wheelchair — portraying him as a ruthless, enigmatic, and new-age villain. His intense gaze and commanding presence have already set social media ablaze, hinting at a character that blends physical dominance with psychological depth.

Rajamouli, who shared the poster on X earlier today, wrote, “Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there’s a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event, as we’re trying something far beyond what we’ve done before. Can’t wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15.”

The #GlobeTrotter Grand Launch Event is scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and is expected to be one of the largest promotional events in Indian cinema history. The event will unveil new footage, introduce key characters, and give audiences a glimpse into the ambitious world Rajamouli is building.

Sources close to the production revealed that the team is currently filming an elaborate climax sequence featuring all three leads together — one of the most technically complex and visually spectacular sequences ever staged in a Rajamouli film.

With Globe Trotter, Rajamouli is set to take Indian storytelling to an unprecedented global scale. The film’s promotional campaign will roll out in multiple phases, beginning with the unveiling of Prithviraj’s look and leading up to what insiders describe as a “massive, experiential showcase” at the Hyderabad event.