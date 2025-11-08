Bramayugam to be screened at Academy Museum in LA

The acclaimed Malayalam film Bramayugam (2024), written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, will be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026. The screening is part of the museum’s curated series, Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World, running from January 10 to February 12, 2026. The acclaimed Malayalam film Bramayugam (2024), written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, will be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026. The screening is part of the museum’s curated series, Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World, running from January 10 to February 12, 2026.

Produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Bramayugam is a black-and-white horror drama set in Kerala’s dark folklore era. The film stars Mammootty as Kodumon Potti, alongside Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz.

Celebrated for its craftsmanship and immersive storytelling, the film explores themes of fear, power, and human frailty. The technical team includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalal (ISC), composer Christo Xavier, editor Shafique Mohammed Ali, and production designer Jothish Shankar.

The film marked the first production of Night Shift Studios, a banner dedicated to horror-thriller cinema. The studio’s second venture, Dies Irae starring Pranav Mohanlal, released on October 31, 2025, reuniting the same creative team.