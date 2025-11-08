Mohanlal’s ‘Vrusshabha’ to hit screens on Dec 25

It may be recalled that the film was originally supposed to release on October 16 this year. It was however postponed to November 6 and now, has been further postponed to December 25 this year.

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal, who shared a video clip that gave a glimpse of an action seqeunce in the film, wrote, “Some stories are more than cinema, they’re legacies. This Christmas, witness that legacy roar to life in #Vrusshabha. A film that celebrates emotion, grandeur, and destiny. Releasing worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

The video clip further had statements that read, “A king’s arrival is royal. The preparations must be grand. Prepare for the king Vrusshabha.”