Taiwan braces as Fung-wong kills 25 in Philippines

Taiwan evacuated over 3,300 people and closed schools and offices ahead of tropical storm Fung-wong, expected to hit near Kaohsiung Wednesday.

The storm, with winds up to 108 kph (67 mph), was previously a typhoon.

Fung-wong struck the Philippines Sunday, killing at least 25, injuring 29, and displacing over 1.4 million, mainly in northern Luzon.

Landslides in mountainous provinces caused most deaths. China also activated emergency responses in southeastern provinces.

Taiwan and the Philippines, prone to typhoons, are preparing for flooding, landslides, and other storm-related damage