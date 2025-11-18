All set for Nitish’s swearing-in on 20 Nov

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister on 20 November at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Preparations for the ceremony have already begun at Gandhi Maidan amid heavy deployment of police personnel.

Modi and other senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers such as J.P. Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA and BJP-ruled States have been invited for the event.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance won the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, bagging 202 of the 243 total seats, according to the Election Commission data.

The tally of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan was 35 seats.

As part of the NDA, Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) won 85 seats, almost doubling its tally of 43 seats from the 2020 polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest in terms of seat share after winning 89 of the 101 constituencies it contested, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19.

From the Opposition alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal won 25 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation clinched two. The Congress won six seats.

A party or an alliance needs 122 seats in the 243-member Assembly to form the government.