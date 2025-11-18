‘Light Karthigai deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill’: Hindu Munnani

The Hindu Munnani has issued a call to devotees to participate in lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram Hill on November 30, 2025.

This tradition, deeply rooted in Tamil culture, had been disrupted during World War II when the British government banned the lamp lighting on the hilltop for security reasons.

Since then, the lamp has been lit at a lower location near the Subramaniya Swamy Temple.The Hindu Munnani, led by state president Kadeshwara Subramaniam, emphasized that this practice is a legal right confirmed by court rulings, which the temple administration has yet to implement.

The group urged devotees, spiritual organizations, and devotees carrying kavadi to gather at 3 PM on November 30 to light the sacred lamp on the hilltop, restoring the custom and symbolically protecting dharma.

The event holds spiritual significance and aims to revive Tamil Nadu’s cherished religious traditions .