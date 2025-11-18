New low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal on 22 Nov

A Low Pressure Area over the Bay of Bengal is currently active and is expected to increase the Northeast monsoon rains in Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

This system, located near Sri Lanka, is moving slowly with a cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere.

Another Low Pressure Area is predicted to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22, which will likely boost rainfall across many parts of the state.

The Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Department has instructed district officials to take precautionary steps due to the forecast of heavy rains. Relief camps with food, drinking water, and medical aid will be set up for people evacuated from vulnerable areas like riverbanks and low-lying zones.

Community kitchens will provide meals for those in shelters. A 24/7 state control room has also been established to keep a close watch on the situation and coordinate emergency responses.These developments indicate an active monsoon phase for Tamil Nadu, requiring preparedness and caution from authorities and residents alike to handle potential flooding and other weather-related challenges effectively.

The Tamil Nadu government has taken extensive steps to prepare for the anticipated heavy rainfall and potential flooding due to the ongoing Low Pressure Area and the expected formation of another system over the Bay of Bengal. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 87 flood-prone areas within the city and has implemented a comprehensive Disaster Management Plan for 2025.

This plan includes GIS-based mapping of vulnerable zones, digital monitoring of stormwater drainage, and coordination through an Emergency Operations Centre to enable swift responses.

Efforts have also been made to desilt canals, restore water bodies, and upgrade pumping stations to prevent waterlogging and manage floodwaters effectively.Additionally, the government is focusing on community preparedness by training volunteers in flood rescue operations across Chennai. These volunteers, drawn from local resident welfare associations, will be equipped with skills to assist during emergencies, including evacuation and first aid.

The administration has increased the number of relief centers citywide and set up cooking stations to support those displaced by floods. High alert systems like TN-Alert have been employed for early warnings.