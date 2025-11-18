Even BLOs struggle to fill SIR forms, alleges DMK

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Tamil Nadu are facing difficulties filling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms, according to N. R. Elango, DMK’s legal wing secretary.

The rushed process by the Election Commission has left BLOs overwhelmed, with concerns that many voters might be removed from rolls due to incomplete or incorrect forms.

The DMK has set up help cells to support voters and calls for more time and better training for BLOs to protect voting rights.Additionally, the SIR exercise has sparked confusion among voters, especially those who shifted residences or tenants, as many have not received the forms or are unclear about the complicated form-filling requirements.

With less than a month to complete the house-to-house enumeration, the process risks disenfranchising large numbers of genuine voters amid unclear guidelines and poor coordination on the ground.

BLOs are stretched thin, handling both distribution and multiple voter complaints, highlighting the need for a more structured and transparent revision process .