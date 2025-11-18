PM Modi to vist Kovai tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit–2025 in Coimbatore tomorrow.

The three-day event aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices, ensure safe food production, and improve farmer livelihoods across the southern states.

The summit will be held at the sprawling CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore, with the theme “Farming for the Future, Rooted in Tradition.”

In his message, the Prime Minister said that the solution to the future lies in returning to our roots. “Nature is not a resource to be exploited, but a partner to be respected,” he emphasized.

According to sources, the summit aligns with India’s emerging agro-ecological vision and seeks to revive traditional knowledge systems while integrating research, policy, farmer experience, and consumer needs on a single platform. It is anchored by national initiatives such as the Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati (BPKP) and the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY).

The event is expected to bring together more than 30,000 participants, including farmers, agripreneurs, policymakers, natural farming advocates, start-up founders, academicians, consumer groups, and youth leaders.

Key objectives of the summit include promoting the large-scale adoption of natural farming and traditional food systems; creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs; and showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-packaging, and indigenous technologies. It will also focus on empowering youth and women through training, incubation, and enterprise development, besides strengthening climate-resilient agriculture and soil health awareness.

A major attraction of the summit will be an exhibition featuring more than 300 stalls, showcasing techniques, technologies, and solutions across the agricultural sector.

To ensure tight security during his visit, around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed. The security arrangements include law and order units, intelligence teams, special commandos, and bomb disposal squads.

Traffic diversions and multi-layered security checks will be in place to maintain vigil and ensure a safe visit.

Along with the deployment of local police, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has conducted thorough security checks in Coimbatore ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 19, 2025. The SPG team inspected the Codissia Trade Fair Complex and surrounding areas, reviewing all access points, security infrastructure, and crowd management plans to ensure the Prime Minister’s safety. They have coordinated closely with local police and central agencies to implement tight, multi-tier security measures, including maintaining control over the event venue and the Prime Minister’s travel route