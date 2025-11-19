CM vows to bring Metro Rail to Madurai & Kovai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reaffirmed the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to introducing metro rail services in the rapidly growing cities of Madurai and Coimbatore.

Despite earlier rejections by the central government due to population criteria, Stalin emphasized that these cities are vital hubs for industry, commerce, education, and tourism, requiring advanced transportation infrastructure for their sustained development.

He called for metro rail as an essential step to ease traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and improve overall quality of life for residents.Detailed project reports (DPRs) for both the Madurai Metro (32 km) and Coimbatore Metro (34.8 km) have already been prepared, with costs estimated at Rs 11,368 crore and Rs 10,740 crore respectively.

Stalin is actively engaging with the central government to expedite approvals and funding, highlighting the importance of a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement.

He stressed that bringing metro rail to these Tier-II cities will ensure their future growth while reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban infrastructure development.