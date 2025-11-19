Modi attends Sathya Sai centenary fete at Puttaparthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Puttaparthi today to participate in the grand centenary celebrations of the revered spiritual leader Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The event marked the 100th birth anniversary of Sai Baba and drew dignitaries, spiritual followers, and thousands of devotees from across India. At the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Prasanthi Nilayam, Modi offered his respects and obeisance.

Alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Prime Minister participated in various ceremonial rites and was felicitated for his presence.

The celebrations included the release of a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honoring Sai Baba’s life, teachings, and enduring legacy.The centenary event was a tribute to Sai Baba’s philosophy of peace, love, and service, which continues to inspire millions.

Attending notable personalities also included celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with Union Ministers and prominent leaders, reflecting the event’s high profile.

The Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebration at Puttaparthi was a significant spiritual and cultural occasion, reaffirming Sai Baba’s global influence and the Indian government’s respect for spiritual heritage and sustainable development efforts.