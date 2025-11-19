Schoolgirl stabbed over rejected love proposal

12th-grade girl student in Rameswaram was brutally murdered after rejecting a persistent love proposal, sparking outrage and concerns about women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

The accused, Muniyaraj, a 21-year-old youth from the same locality as the victim, had been harassing the girl continuously to accept his romantic advances. Despite interventions by the girl’s father, Mariyappan, who warned Muniyaraj to stop troubling her, the accused grew increasingly enraged.

On the morning of the incident, as the girl was heading to school, Muniyaraj confronted her, and, in a fit of anger from rejection, stabbed her multiple times.

The attack was so severe that the girl died on the spot. Police quickly arrived at the scene, recovered her body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Muniyaraj fled briefly but was soon arrested and is under investigation for the murder.

Tthis tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Rameswaram community and beyond, reigniting debates about the safety and protection of school-going girls in Tamil Nadu.

It highlights the brutal consequences of harassment and violence against young women.Responding to the incident, Edappadi Palaniswami, former Chief Minister and ADMK General Secretary, condemned the state of law and order under the current government.

In a social media post, he questioned who is responsible for a situation where even school-going girls are unsafe. He criticized the present DMK government, comparing it unfavorably to a model governance standard and urging strict legal action against the accused to ensure justice.Anbumani Ramadoss, former Union Minister, also weighed in, asserting that only antisocial elements feel safe under the current administration, implying a failure of governance in ensuring security for law-abiding citizens, especially women and children.

The incident and political responses underline a severe crisis regarding women’s safety in Tamil Nadu, demanding urgent attention and concrete measures to protect vulnerable populations from harassment and violence, and to restore public confidence in law enforcement and governance.

This horrific murder has brought back focus to the critical issue of gender-based violence and safety in public spaces, with calls for society and government to work more effectively to safeguard the lives and dignity of young women. The community continues to mourn the loss while seeking swift justice