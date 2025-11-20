Nitish sworn in as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time, during a grand ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were present at the swearing-in, underscoring the political significance of the event.

Kumar was reelected following a landslide victory by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent Bihar Assembly elections, where the alliance won 202 out of 243 seats.

He formally staked claim to form the government after submitting his resignation to the Governor and was unanimously backed by NDA allies as their legislative leader.