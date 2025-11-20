Vijay to resume campaigning in Salem after Karur tragedy

After the tragic crowd crush in Karur during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally that claimed the lives of 41 people, actor-turned-politician Vijay is expected to resume his election campaign, starting from Salem, reports say.

The devastating incident, which occurred on September 27, during a TVK event, led to a temporary halt in Vijay’s public appearances as the state mourned the unprecedented loss. The Karur tragedy has been a somber reminder of the importance of crowd management and safety during large political gatherings.

Vijay met with the families of the victims in a private session shortly after the tragedy, expressing condolences and pledging support to cover medical expenses for those injured.

Following appropriate investigations, including a commission of inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge, security measures and organizational protocols for future rallies have been re-evaluated to prevent similar incidents.

Given these steps and assurances from authorities, Vijay is preparing to restart his campaigning efforts with a rally in Salem, aiming to reconnect with his supporters and honor the memory of those lost.

The resumption of Vijay’s campaign signals a new phase in the lead-up to the Tamil Nadu state elections, with the political atmosphere intensifying as parties ramp up their efforts.

Ensuring safety and preventing past mistakes remain top priorities for the TVK leadership, as they seek to maintain momentum while addressing public concerns stemming from the Karur tragedy.