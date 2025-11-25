Indiam batters collapse 

Guwahati, Nov 25: India suffered a severe batting collapse on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, leaving them on the verge of another home series defeat. Guwahati, Nov 25: India suffered a severe batting collapse on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, leaving them on the verge of another home series defeat.

Chasing a daunting first-innings deficit, India was bowled out for 201 runs in 83.5 overs, giving South Africa a commanding lead of 288 runs.The star performer for the visitors was the left-arm pace all-rounder Marco Jansen, who slammed a quick 93 runs and then decimated India’s batting line-up with a devastating spell of 6 wickets for 48 runs.

Jansen’s lethal short-ball attack and precise bowling tore through India’s middle order, causing the hosts to crumble to 122 for 7.Although Washington Sundar (48 off 92) and Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 134) tried to stabilize the innings with a 72-run partnership, their efforts were not enough to save the innings from a collapse.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, holding the massive lead, opted against enforcing the follow-on and chose to bat again, underlining their dominance on a pitch that favored them.India now faces an uphill battle to avoid another series whitewash at home, with pressure mounting on bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to deliver early breakthroughs in South Africa’s second innings. The visitors hold all the momentum as they seek a series-clinching victory.