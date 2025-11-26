Russian strikes kill 6 as peace talks persist

Overnight Russian attacks on Kyiv killed at least six people and damaged residential buildings and energy infrastructure, Ukrainian officials reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 22 missiles and over 460 drones struck the capital, leaving parts of the city without water, electricity, or heat. Two people were killed and five injured in Dniprovskyi district, while four others died in Sviatoshynyi.

Video footage showed widespread destruction, with residents describing shattered apartments and falling glass. Ukrainian authorities also reported injuries from strikes on energy and port facilities in Odesa.

Neighboring Romania and Moldova recorded a few drones crossing their airspace. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Rostov region killed three and injured eight in Taganrog.

Russia claimed to have shot down 249 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The attacks coincided with renewed peace-plan talks in Switzerland involving US and Ukrainian officials.

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll led discussions with Russian representatives on a possible settlement, while Zelenskyy indicated progress in defining necessary steps to end the war.

Kremlin officials said they had not yet received the updated plan. French President Emmanuel Macron praised the US initiative but warned that any agreement must not amount to Ukrainian capitulation and must provide robust security guarantees.

European leaders emphasised that territorial and defense decisions ultimately remain Ukraine’s prerogative, underscoring a cautious but ongoing push for peace.