CM holds meet ahead of Cyclone threat

With Cyclone Ditwah intensifying near coastal Sri Lanka and expected to reach north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh by early November 30, Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken proactive steps to manage the situation.

Stalin convened a meeting at the emergency operations center in Chennai with district collectors, ordering immediate deployment of monitoring officers and rescue teams to districts under red alert, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai which expect over 20 cm rainfall in 24 hours.

The Chief Minister assured that all necessary precautionary measures are in place, emphasizing special attention to areas severely affected by past heavy rains. Relief camps have been prepared in low-lying areas with adequate food stocks kept ready.

Stalin also made a pointed remark dismissing any political criticism from opposition regarding disaster management, affirming focus on public safety.