Cyclone Ditwah intensifies

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah strengthened over coastal Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, now positioned 530 km south of Chennai and moving north-northwest at 10 kmph toward north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early November 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas over the weekend, prompting pre-cyclone watches and fisherfolk advisories to avoid affected Bay of Bengal areas.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed disaster preparedness, directing coordinated relief efforts amid the approaching cyclobe.

As of Friday, Ditwah lay 40 km southwest of Trincomalee, 100 km northwest of Batticaloa in Sri Lanka, 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai.

The storm, named by Yemen referencing Detwah Lagoon, emerged from a deep depression and tracks toward the specified coastal stretch without immediate upgrade to severe cyclone status .

Remnants of Cyclone Senyar weakened into a low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and moved away.

Red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall over 20 cm in 24 hours target Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai until November 30, while orange alerts for 11-20 cm rain cover Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu until December 1.

Heavy to very heavy showers extend to Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, and parts of Telangana and south interior Karnataka from November 28 to December 2, with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 kmph.

Authorities urge residents to stay indoors, avoid trees or weak structures, and follow safety protocols as landfall timing depends on track evolution .