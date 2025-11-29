Dulquer Salmaan in electrifying avatar; First look of I Am Game unveiled

The much-awaited first look of I Am Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been released, instantly setting social media abuzz. Directed by Nahas Hidayath and produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films, the film showcases Dulquer in a stylish, mass-heavy avatar that has thrilled fans. The much-awaited first look of I Am Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been released, instantly setting social media abuzz. Directed by Nahas Hidayath and produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films, the film showcases Dulquer in a stylish, mass-heavy avatar that has thrilled fans.

Written by Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker, and Bilal Moidu, with dialogues by Adarsh Sukumaran and Shahabas Rasheed, I Am Game marks Nahas Hidayath’s next project after his blockbuster RDX. With earlier posters of other cast members already generating curiosity, Dulquer’s first look has further heightened expectations, making the film one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

The big-budget action thriller is also Dulquer’s 40th film and features a strong ensemble including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari, and Samyuktha Viswanathan. The celebrated Anbariv Masters, known for KGF, Vikram, Leo, and Salaar, handle stunt choreography, reuniting with Nahas after RDX.

Key technical credits include:

Cinematography – Jimshi Khalid; Music – Jakes Bejoy; Editing – Chaman Chacko; Production Design – Ajayan Chalissery; Makeup – Ronex Xavier; Costumes – Masher Hamsa; VFX – Taufeeq (Eggwhite); Sound – Sync Cinema & Kannan Ganapath.