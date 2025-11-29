Tere Ishq Mein – Review

Dhanush shines brighter Tere Ishq Mein, the romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, delivers a gripping tale of intense love, sacrifice, and conflict that echoes Raanjhanaa in its raw emotional core. Dhanush delivers a career-defining performance as the abrasive, passionate lover Shankar, infusing every frame with nuanced depth—his eyes convey hidden pain and self-destructive obsession so powerfully that it becomes the film’s true heartbeat, earning universal acclaim as his finest Hindi outing yet. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the nearly three-hour film captivates in its first half and early second act through powerhouse chemistry, with A.R. Rahman’s score amplifying goosebump-inducing high. Dhanush’s portrayal shines brightest in emotional peaks, showcasing rebellious intensity as a pilot grappling with violence and unrequited love; critics hail his earnestness, range, and ability to make toxic passion heartbreakingly relatable, positioning him for awards. Kriti Sanon matches with high-voltage authenticity, while supporting turns from Prakash Raj and Priyanshu Painyuli add solidity; the BGM, visuals, and quotable dialogues make it a must for romantic drama fans. The overlong runtime and second-half melodrama drag into predictability, diluting originality amid pacing flaws. Yet Dhanush’s transcendent acting anchors the chaos, turning flaws into forgivable indulgences.