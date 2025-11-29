IPL – Review

Engaging fare Directed by Karunanidhi, IPL delivers a gripping political-crime drama that blends human emotion, conspiracy and social commentary into an engaging narrative. The story follows a taxi driver whose life is overturned by a tragic accident, pulling him into a world of political corruption, police brutality and high-stakes revenge. The film’s biggest strength lies in its performances. Kishore is exceptional, portraying a man shattered by fate yet fuelled by righteous anger. His intensity elevates the emotional weight of the film. TTF Vasan, in his debut, shows solid potential — especially in action sequences — and shines in the adrenaline-packed bike-stunt climax, which stands out as one of the movie’s highlights. The first half lays a strong foundation, steadily building tension and establishing motives. When the conflicts erupt, the stakes feel real and personal. The film boldly touches upon societal issues like abuse of power and corruption, giving depth beyond just entertainment. The movie is further enhanced by a good show and grand production value delivered by GR Madhan Krishnan, whose work ensures the film looks rich, polished and immersive. The background score and the first song also complement the tone, adding energy and emotion at the right moments. Despite minor logical lapses, IPL succeeds in keeping the audience invested with its momentum, gritty storytelling, and compelling performances. Overall, IPL is a watch-worthy, well-crafted thriller — an earnest attempt that combines action, drama and meaningful commentary effectively. @@@@