Friday – Review

A gritty show Produced by Anish Masilamani and directed by Hari Venkatesh, Friday features Mime Gopi, KPY Dheena, Chitra Shennan, Sittu Kumaresan and several others in key roles. The film unfolds as a suspense-driven drama where the ambitions and inner conflicts of multiple characters intersect in unexpected ways. Mime Gopi takes on a powerful new avatar as a politically influenced rowdy whose sole ambition is to secure an MLA seat. On the other hand, KPY Dheena plays a young man determined to avenge his mother’s death — a mission that drives every decision in his life. Meanwhile, Anish Masilamani delivers a convincing performance as an elder brother striving to protect his sibling and guide him toward a safer, stronger future. The younger brother’s fight to rise above circumstances and become as capable as his brother adds emotional weight to the narrative. The core intrigue of Friday lies in how these contrasting characters — with their desires, goals and deep-rooted emotions — cross paths and clash with one another. Director Hari Venkatesh structures the screenplay with several twists and introduces interesting narrative angles, including the thought-provoking “the rowdy’s son becomes a cop and the cop’s son becomes a rowdy” perspective. For KPY Dheena, this film stands out as a significant milestone. He carries a heavily emotional role with surprising maturity. Sittu Kumaresan impresses with her natural performance, while Ramachandra Durairaj, Kalaiarasan and Chitra Shennan lend solid support and strengthen the story with their committed portrayals. Though the storytelling could have benefitted from more clarity in certain portions, Friday remains an earnest attempt that blends action, emotion and family sentiment effectively. Overall, Friday delivers a positive and engaging cinematic experience, highlighting themes of love, ambition and the unpredictable intersections of fate. @@@