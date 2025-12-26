TVK functionary attempts suicide after denied party post

Spread the love

A woman functionary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Ajitha Agnel from Thoothukudi, allegedly attempted suicide after she was not appointed as the party's central district secretary, according to reports.

TVK president and actor Vijay recently announced a new list of district office-bearers, naming STR Samuelraj as the central district secretary for Thoothukudi.

Disappointed over being overlooked for the post, Ajitha reportedly staged a protest at the party headquarters in Panaiyur with her supporters and allegedly blocked Vijay’s car, causing brief tension before security personnel intervened.

Following the protest, Ajitha is said to have consumed sleeping pills and was rushed to a private hospital when her condition worsened. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Ajitha had earlier expressed her loyalty to TVK and Vijay on social media, stating her political journey would remain with the party.