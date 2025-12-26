Why Chennai Is waking up to misty mornings

Chennai and large parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing misty and hazy early mornings, and the weather department says these conditions are likely to continue until around December 29. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that mist and haze will persist in the early hours of the day over the coming days. Chennai and large parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing misty and hazy early mornings, and the weather department says these conditions are likely to continue until around December 29. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that mist and haze will persist in the early hours of the day over the coming days.

Meteorologists attribute this to seasonal weather patterns and atmospheric conditions. During this period, cooler night-time temperatures combined with moisture in the air lead to condensation of water vapour near the ground, forming mist or haze. Moisture from the Bay of Bengal and lingering cloud cover also contribute to lower visibility in the mornings.

In addition, light to moderate rain is possible at isolated places in coastal and northern Tamil Nadu before dry weather returns, helping sustain the moist conditions needed for mist formation.

Chennai residents are likely to continue seeing these misty starts to the day for the next few days, with slightly cooler minimum temperatures and calm winds during the early morning hours enhancing the effect.