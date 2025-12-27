ED books UP Islamic preacher in money laundering case

The case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, they said.

Khan, as per the federal probe agency, was appointed as an Assistant Teacher in a Uttar Pradesh government-aided madrassa in 1984.

He is alleged to have acquired British citizenship in 2013 but it is claimed that he continued to draw salary from 2013-2017 despite neither being an Indian citizen nor discharging teaching duties, while residing abroad, the officials said.