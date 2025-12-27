ED books UP Islamic preacher in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has lodged a money laundering case against an Islamic preacher hailing from Uttar Pradesh but based in the UK currently for his alleged radical links, including with a Pakistani outfit, officials said.
The case against Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from an FIR of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, they said.
Khan, as per the federal probe agency, was appointed as an Assistant Teacher in a Uttar Pradesh government-aided madrassa in 1984.
He is alleged to have acquired British citizenship in 2013 but it is claimed that he continued to draw salary from 2013-2017 despite neither being an Indian citizen nor discharging teaching duties, while residing abroad, the officials said.
